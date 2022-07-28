10 St. Louis Area Rooftop Bars and Patios With Seasonal Accommodations

Soak up sunshine in the Lou with a refreshing drink in a stunning outdoor setting with this guide to Instagram-worthy patios and spectacular rooftop bars – all of which aim to keep you cool, even on a hot summer’s day.

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel

Head to the Grand Center Arts District, where you’ll find a fantastic view atop the Angad Arts Hotel at ART Bar. Patio lights paired with a view of downtown St. Louis are a match made in heaven in this artistic, aesthetically pleasing place. Sun sails will keep most of the sun’s rays off of you so that you’ll have it made in the shade. The Sunsets + Sips happy hour specials run from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, now through October, with $7 glasses of wine and a beer-plus-shot combo for $7, as well as a $2 discount on assorted platters. Also happening now through the end of October, live DJs add to the ambiance on Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 9 p.m.

3550 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis, 314-561-0033, angadartshotel.com/restaurants-bars/art-bar

Billy G’s

Metro area residents flock to Billy G’s, situated in downtown Kirkwood. The large outdoor patio offers a fire pit for colder months. In the summertime, though, rows of umbrellas keep the heat at bay, so you can experience the fresh air while chowing down on St. Louis-style pizza and Italian dishes.

131 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, 314-984-8000, billygskirkwood.com

Bishop’s Post

At this Chesterfield destination, let a fruity concoction keep you company on the newly renovated patio. Large umbrellas offer shade while fans maintain airflow. Request the open-air Garden Room, beside the waterfall, for complete shade. An oversize stone fireplace will have you coming back in cooler months, too.

16125 Chesterfield Parkway West, Chesterfield, 636-536-9404, bishopspost.com

Boathouse at Forest Park

This might be the Midwest, but there’s no lack of waterside enjoyment at Forest Park’s Boathouse. Enjoy a picniclike meal at a table beside Post-Dispatch Lake, and then head out to the water on a rented paddleboat, canoe, kayak or paddleboard.

6101 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-366-1555, boathousestl.com

Cinder Bar at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis

Adjacent to Cinder House restaurant, Cinder Bar serves sharable plates, innovative cocktails, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages with a city skyline view from atop the Four Seasons in downtown St. Louis. A stunning view of the Gateway Arch paired with a partially covered terrace and ample shading, thanks to umbrellas, makes this rooftop bar a crowd-pleaser.

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. Second St., St. Louis, 314-881-5759, cinderhousestl.com

The Frisco Barroom

Close to the Webster University campus lies The Frisco Barroom. This Old Orchard neighborhood staple boasts multiple patios, including one found upstairs. Twinkling lights add charm as you settle in beneath ceiling fans or heaters, making this an all-season setting.

8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090, thefriscostl.com

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Enjoy fresh air, delectable drinks and tasty bites at either of Katie’s two locations, in Rock Hill or Town and Country. The patios are made for year-round use and, often, house plantings that the restaurants use to source fresh ingredients on-site. The Town and Country location recently underwent a major renovation, which means you can unwind on the covered patio with new furniture.

9568 Manchester Road, Rock Hill, 314-942-6555; 14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country, 636-220-3238; katiespizzaandpasta.com

Olive + Oak

Aiming to be an “approachable restaurant and bar in our own backyard,” according to its website, Olive + Oak achieves that thriving neighborhood hang in Webster Groves. A thoughtful drink and ingredient-driven food menu are amplified further on the establishment’s pretty patio, featuring a canopy, ceiling fans, umbrellas and even heaters to keep the space open year-round.

216 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, 314-736-1370, oliveandoak.oohosp.com

Three Sixty

Atop the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, the colorful Three Sixty rooftop bar, which overlooks the Old Courthouse and the Gateway Arch, lives up to its name with views of downtown St. Louis from every direction. Nibble on small plates and pizzas, and take in the sights beneath umbrellas or beside a patio fire table.

Vin de Set

At this destination in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood, discover a rooftop bar and restaurant in an urban environment that manages to stay tucked away from busier blocks. Dine on seasonal French-style bistro fare beneath sun sails and patio lights.

2017 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-8989, vindeset.com