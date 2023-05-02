Reaching out to local artists on social media is a good way to find art you’ll cherish for years to come. Here, meet a few accomplished St. Louis artists who are active online and in the community. With colorful exhibitions, gorgeous galleries and exciting events popping up each season, it’s safe to say the arts scene in St. Louis is flourishing. In a city that essentially revolves around art, furnishing one’s home with a collection of pieces by local artists is a thoughtful and arguably necessary choice.

VISIT THE GALLERIES

Discover and purchase local art by visiting a metro area gallery and talking to curators about upcoming featured artists. Here are just a few of our favorites.

31art gallery

A relatively new space, 31art gallery on Hampton Avenue seeks to put a spotlight on up-and-coming contemporary artists. The organization has a stellar lineup of exhibitions in the works and leans toward colorful found objects-turned-art, modern shapes and pop art.

31art gallery, 3520 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, 31artgallery.com

The Luminary on Cherokee Street

Built as a wide-open space to encourage wandering, The Luminary is an expressive, expansive gallery that welcomes free thinking and art of many kinds. The Luminary works in tandem with the community by offering artist residencies, performances, rotating exhibitions and gatherings.

The Luminary, 2701 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-773-1533, theluminaryarts.com

Soulard Art Gallery

Another organization showcasing local creative talent, Soulard Art Gallery is an art cooperative that works with 13 resident artists at a time. Their work is diverse in nature and includes paintings, drawings, ceramics, sculpture, photography, jewelry and a group exhibition each month.

Soulard Art Gallery, 2028 S. 12th St., St. Louis, 314-258-4299, soulardartgallery.com

MEET THE ARTISTS

Brock Seals

As an artist, musician and activist who works with many different mediums, Brock Seals has crafted pieces for hip-hop artists and professional sports teams alike. Although he’s enjoyed great success, he’s always evolving and says the city continues to inspire him. “I love how St. Louis has influence over the entire world,” he explains. “It’s a prideful place that supports its own.”

Seals has exhibited his work at numerous venues including the Contemporary Art Museum and Art Basel in Miami, Florida. His geometric style is hard to pin down, which is perhaps why it feels so dynamic. “I like to paint things that remind me of my childhood, whether it’s my favorite buildings, St. Louis culture or the nuances of growing up that we all have in common.”

Jessica Hitchcock

Not only does Jessica Hitchcock create dreamy, vibrant paintings, but also, she uses her 10-plus years working in business and finance to educate artists on the business side of their art careers. Through her full-time role as Craft Alliance’s director of finance and human resources, Hitchcock helps creators get their businesses off the ground. Plus, she’s an artist herself. “I want to change the narrative around what it means to be a working artist,” she says. “I currently help artists [establish a sustainable foundation for their careers] through 1:1 mentorship, online programs and my social media content. I want more artists to feel empowered on the business side and be able to get their artwork in the hands of collectors that love it.”

Hitchcock says her joy-filled, vibrant paintings often take influence from the world around her. “I’m inspired by different color palettes I come across throughout daily life,” she says. “Since my artwork is filled with color, I make note of interesting color arrangements that I see out in the world.”