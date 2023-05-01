Cold, clinical and dingy, school buildings aren’t typically sources for interior design and architectural inspiration. Unless, of course, the school was designed by renowned St. Louis architect William B. Ittner.
In 1897, Ittner began incorporating large windows and open floor plans into his school construction designs. Throughout his lifetime, these design trademarks would transform more than 430 schools – many of which are still standing in St. Louis – from gloomy and drab to warm and welcoming learning environments.
More than a century later, the team at Marcia Moore Design had the opportunity to update a University City home designed by Ittner himself in 1933.The current homeowners longed for a refined living space where they could comfortably entertain and spend quality time with family. Now that their children were older, Marcia Moore – owner and creative director of Marcia Moore Design – explains the family craved a more elegant, yet still friendly, environment.
Moore says her goal was to work with the home’s 1930s design aesthetic – with standout features such as Ittner’s trademark iron windows and unique barrel ceiling – and infuse it with modern style, warmth and light.
“The ‘West Coast vibes’ gradually materialized after discussing the client’s style and playing off of the 1930s style of the home,” Moore says. “My inspiration was more of an intuitive feeling of what the house needed, rather than stemming from any research on what ‘West Coast style’ was. I specifically wanted to add warmth through color and other design elements.”
Moore and senior designer Kathleen Matthews teamed up to reimagine the home’s living room, sunroom, kitchen and foyer. The pair combined 1930s-style hallmarks, like striking color combinations and geometric patterns, with modern, casual-comfort design elements to create their clients’ dream living space.
Matthews painted the kitchen cabinets a rich bronze and added contrasting gold hardware to complement the room’s existing granite counters. For a little drama, she installed a geometric tile backsplash, which was similar to the foyer’s ’30s-inspired tile flooring. The bronze hues in the kitchen play with the barrel ceiling in the living room, which was Moore’s touchstone for the entire project.
“It is the most striking feature of the interior,” she says. “I wanted to use metallic paint to give it the feeling of being made of metal. Previously, it was painted the same white as the walls, which made it fade into the background. We wanted to highlight that to the max!”
With such a dramatic focal point, Moore knew the rest of the living room had to accentuate the “wow” factor. The clients’ Isamu Noguchi coffee table set the tone for the midcentury-modern furnishings. Moore chose rich accent colors to contrast with the white walls and the clients’ art. An abstract painting above the fireplace mantel incorporated all the colors found in the room’s palette, like rusty red, and royal blue, and pulled the room together. Look closely, and you’ll notice the home’s architectural patterns of archways and curved lines: Moore repeated them with an arched display cabinet in the living space.
Moore and Matthews updated the home’s sunroom and screened porch to give their clients even more room for relaxing and entertaining.
“The geometric tile in the sunroom grounds the room with a fun, funky vibe,” Moore says. “Comfy chairs and a coffee table sturdy enough to set your feet on make for a wonderful place to read or have an intimate conversation.”
“The house was designed for spending time with kids, as well as adult time,” Matthews adds.
Moore and her team worked on this home throughout the pandemic, she says, which introduced delays and a longer remodeling process. It made the end result even more rewarding to accomplish.
“It’s especially gratifying to see everything come together so beautifully after waiting so long,” Moore says. “I love bringing a stately, older home back to life – reincarnating it into something fresh and new but with a nod to its past.”
Marcia Moore Design, 7404 Bland Drive, St. Louis, 314-395-1114, marciamooredesign.com