Tour this Glendale residence that showcases natural materials, modern details and eclectic finishes

On Green Tree Lane in gorgeous Glendale is a residence that has spent the last three-plus years undergoing extensive restoration and rebuilding – and the result is nothing short of remarkable.
“My clients lived across the street from the house, and when the house became available, they bought it and promised the original owner that they would keep some of the original elements intact,” says Megan Temple of Megan Temple Design. “Retrofitting the addition to keep some of the original elements of the home and working through COVID extended the timeline of the project over 3½ years.”
The home – which is now a beautiful blend of natural materials meeting modern, eclectic elegance – marked a collaborative effort between Srote & Co. Architects and, of course, Temple.
“For the owners, it’s a unique situation,” Temple elaborates. “He really wanted all-natural materials – nothing manmade. On the flip side, she likes very modern and eclectic things, so my initial direction was trying to marry those two goals together. There was a big focus on the materials in the home.”
The material that sparked the initial inspiration for the space? Copper.
“Before we even started, our clients found these copper French doors in a showroom and had to have them,” Temple says of the doors that now lead into the home office. “Because of the copper doors, we decided to carry copper elements throughout the house.”
For example, Temple incorporated a copper soaking tub in the moody master suite, added copper lighting fixtures to the mudroom and selected a copper sink for the kitchen – a standout space within the house.
“I love black cabinets and moody interiors, so the kitchen was my baby,” says Temple, who offset beautiful black cabinets from the metro area’s Beck/Allen Cabinetry with a stunning marble countertop and backsplash from Elk Grove Village, Illinois’ Global Stone. “I think [the stone] does exactly what we wanted it to do – it is bold and striking without being overwhelming.”
The ravishing reclaimed wood floors from Elmwood Reclaimed Timber, a Peculiar, Missouri-based company, continue from the kitchen into the dreamy dining room – which showcases St. Louis-based artist Kelley Carmen’s work – before leading into the lavish living room.
“The formal living room is eclectic and fun,” Temple says. “We started with the peacock velvet sofa and layered in the balance of elements from there.”
The pops of color, plus playful patterns like the custom-texture drapes featuring hand-drawn geometrics and the worldwide Designers Guild’s Mansur floral fabric, steal the show within the space. Through the copper double doors, an office with a spiral staircase leads to a little reading loft. The second story, meanwhile, features a boy’s bedroom over which Temple is “obsessed.”
“There was a little reading/play nook with an octagon-shaped entry added to the design by Robert Srote,” Temple says. “I brought it to life with a mural from Anewall and fun details like wall sconces in the shapes of an owl and a fox from Anthropologie.”
The room itself features a fun, St. Frank wallpaper that’s also used as the Roman shade within the room.
“I think there are a lot of elements that make this project stand out,” Temple says. “But I think having clients that are willing to take chances and make bold statements really makes the home stand out. They were not afraid to mix things up or to use unique materials, and they let us lead the way.”
Megan Temple Design, 8835 Manchester Road, Brentwood, 214-718-4265, megantempledesign.com