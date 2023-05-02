Wallpaper can enhance any space in your home by adding a touch of color, an exciting pattern or subtle texture. Although incorporating wallpaper in striking ways certainly seems to be a booming trend of the moment, Maria Hogrefe, co-founder of C&M Interiors in University City, says the treatment itself has always had a place in interior design.

“Wallpaper has been popular forever,” Hogrefe says. “You see wallpaper and hand-painted murals in historic homes and buildings in Rome, Italy, and places around the world. It’s never really gone out of style. The designs have changed, though; we’re seeing lots of floral and large-scale patterns that feel more traditional and a ton of grasscloth.”

Expert advice for application

The principal designer advises being intentional when choosing where to add wallpaper in your home’s interiors. “One thing that is really important to keep in mind is the application [and the location] of the wallpaper,” Hogrefe says.

Some wallpaper materials are made more durable than others for just this reason.

“In a bathroom that is heavily used, we wouldn’t recommend doing a wallpaper unless it is vinyl or made of something that can repel water,” she says. “In a small powder room or a guest bathroom, you have a lot more flexibility on the material of the paper.”

Keep in mind that some wallpapers seem more convenient because they come in a peel-and-stick variety, but the adhesive on these dries quickly and can make it difficult to correct any pieces you may lay down slightly off-center. Wallpaper pastes, however, are slow-drying and allow you more time to fit a piece just right.

When to go bold

At “The Misty Hollow House,” a recent project for C&M, the client entrusted a whole-house renovation to the design firm. “This client was super fun,” Hogrefe says. “She has a very adventurous side to her and is willing to take risks.”

A few of the most daring design choices were made in the abode’s bathrooms and mudroom, where Hogrefe suggests that “typically, adding wallpaper to a smaller, more enclosed space can make it more of a destination.”

A funky print depicting flamingos against a waterscape livens up one of the home’s bathrooms. The team also turned the mudroom and laundry area into a cheery getaway with a wallpaper printed on linen that portrays a scene of Portovenere, a medieval village outside of Italy’s Cinque Terre.

WALLPAPER DESIGNERS TO SHOP Wondering where to start looking for wallpaper and which designers to shop? Maria Hogrefe of C&M Interiors offers up a few recommendations. • Abigail Borg • Cole & Son • Pierre Frey • Osborne & Little • Kelly Ventura

When to stay muted

In contrast, the remaining spaces in The Misty Hollow House reflected a more neutral approach. “Neutral,” however, doesn’t mean one-dimensional.

“We’ve found our clients really love having a textural element, like a grasscloth paper in a dining room, living room or somewhere larger,” Hogrefe notes. “It adds a layer to the room and does not necessarily have a pattern.”

On another project, “The Wild Horse Creek House,” C&M Interiors worked on a new build that showcased a style that differs from the design firm’s typical approach. “This client had a good amount of land and was willing to merge their modern farmhouse style with our taste for classic and traditional elements,” Hogrefe says. The results exemplify a discerning blend.

So, whether you choose to add a striking pattern for a murallike effect in your home or you opt for a simple design with a coarse surface for a subtle style enhancement, the versatility of wallpaper is undeniable. Remember, though: Some projects might require the aid of a professional to ensure seamless lines, from adding larger sections of wallpaper to a spacious room to working within a smaller area that requires cutting pieces to fit around ornate trim or numerous fixtures.

C&M Interiors, 937 Midland Blvd., St. Louis, 314-328-1923, candminteriors.com