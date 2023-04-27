When a Webster Groves family dreamed of a modernized version of their historic home, Clayton based interior designer Joni Spear used her “classic – with an edge – style” to make it a reality.

A remodel years in the making, the owner of the eponymous Joni Spear Interior Design faced a tall task from the beginning: The residents’ busy work and school schedules and love of entertaining required her to make the 1920s Cape Cod-style home more livable and modern – while still retaining the historic charm its inhabitants loved – amid the hustle and bustle.

As Spear started tackling the massive project in the kitchen, she immediately had a lightbulb moment: Tones of orange in the gray granite countertops would be her color inspiration for the entire abode.

“The homeowner did not want to replace the honey colored maple cabinets or the granite counters, which have hues of gray and orange … but the kitchen looked drab and dated,” Spear recalls. “The orange in the granite was rather profound, so I decided to offset it by painting the cabinets on the island in a contrasting blue color – Naval by Sherwin-Williams. The clients loved the pop of blue, and it was a pivotal moment for the project.”

Thus, the ‘Orange Crush’ project was born. As Spear took the orange shade and ran with it, the kitchen and eating-area walls received a splash of Sherwin-Williams’ Chrysanthemum. A striking orange border tape was applied to the custom, locally sourced Roman shades in the first-floor powder room.

The bold color theme continued on the lower level where the kids play, with the Chrysanthemum paint once again being applied to the bathroom walls and the contrasting Naval blue washed onto the oak antique dresser topped with a vessel sink.

To personalize the project, Spear added touches of the family’s favorites in the form of art and accessories. The eat-in kitchen’s bayou photography and a linear brass fixture from Visual Comfort were chosen “to bring in an element of New Orleans … [a] southern accent … as the wife is from Louisiana,” she notes. “The accent tables, both from Arteriors, were other Cajun inspirations [while] the vintage poster was a huge find, and not only incorporated the colors we wanted but also happened to be the husband’s favorite cocktail.”

For durable yet beautiful furniture that could seat – and stand up to – the whole family, as well as frequent visits from friends and schoolmates, Spear selected a custom made sectional for the family room with soil-resistant Crypton fabric, “so they don’t have to worry about kids spilling or soiling it,” she adds. “The wooden coffee table serves double-duty as an ottoman and is pretty indestructible.”

Additionally, the 10-seat kitchen table on the family’s wish list came to fruition courtesy of a Spear specialty – incorporating antique pieces with character into her projects. “I sourced an antique dining table and chairs [and] had them repainted and reupholstered by local artist Theresa Roth of Bark-N-Benches,” she explains. “We covered the chairs and counter stools in a scrubbable vinyl, which wears like iron and makes for easy clean-up.”

Although the orange-hued theme seamlessly tied together much of the home, Spear faced a challenge when it came to completing the master bedroom. “I had specified a grass cloth wall covering, but the price to install it would have put us over budget,” she shares. “Thankfully, I have amazingly talented painters from League Painting who were able to paint the walls to look almost identical to the paper. We [also] added the silver leaf paint technique to the ceiling to showcase the vaulted ceiling.”

When the final design was unveiled, the homeowners told Spear the house came together better than they ever could have imagined, from the Southern elements to the personalized artwork to the much-needed relaxation spaces to the master bedroom reminiscent of the family’s favorite Gulf Coast vacation spot.

Joni Spear Interior Design, 314-614-9080, jonispear.com