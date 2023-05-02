The name of Julie Abner Interiors’ recent project in Clayton, Missouri, should give you a sense of what the eponymous interior designer was aiming for when approaching it. The “Let’s Stay a While” home is a warm, inviting environment thanks to Abner’s expert eye and efforts to create a space that wasn’t “too formal or buttoned-up,” she explains. “This is a home where you can relax and enjoy a glass of wine while comfortably chatting with friends and family.”
Construction on the new build started in 2019, and Abner was brought on board in 2020. In addition to general finishes such as decorative light fixtures and window treatments throughout the entire home, Abner fully developed the overall room design for the kitchen, butler’s pantry, bar, hearth room, study, laundry room, powder room, Jack-and-Jill bathroom, guest bathroom and primary bedroom and bathroom.
Although the homeowners had a particular look in mind, they were also open to any of Abner’s suggestions on the overall design and trusted her ability to pull it all together cohesively. “The client gave me creative freedom to present them with ideas and selections that they wouldn’t necessarily have selected for themselves but found they really loved,” she says.
Creating a cohesive design didn’t mean Abner relied on the same palette or finishes throughout the house, however. The laundry room, for example, was meant to be a fun and playful space (“since laundry is such a chore,” she explains), as highlighted in the confetti floor tile and the bright, lively, multicolored wallpaper that’s grounded by deep navy cabinets.
Compare that to the open-concept kitchen and hearth room, she notes. Abner was drawn to the kitchen’s classic symmetry and how the cabinetry layout – which she designed – created a strong focal point. White cabinets, classic subway tile and stainless-steel appliances and fixtures balance the dominating island, which is where Abner kicked off her design for the room.
“The client knew the pendants were the light fixtures they wanted over their island, so that started the inspiration for the kitchen design,” she says. “I wanted to create some dynamics with the earthy green paint color of the island cabinetry, and, in keeping with a natural mix of finishes and textures, I selected the natural-honed quartzite stone countertops. ”The backless counter stools were selected so the island could seamlessly double as extra serving space for larger gatherings without getting in the way.
With her touch apparent in every corner of the home, Abner considers the primary bathroom to be the crown jewel of the Let’s Stay a While project. As the project name implies, she designed the bathroom to evoke serenity, relaxation and calm – an aesthetic to help its residents unwind at night or start their day off right in the morning. “I think the primary bathroom is such a serene room with the neutral color palette and the natural stone – with the various patterns such as the herringbone floor and the arabesque shower wall tile still providing interest.”
Abner made sure to implement mini-but-mighty touches in the smaller, less-frequented rooms, such as the powder room. “I’ve always loved Stone Forest vanities, and this was the perfect client for one,” she says. “The mix of natural stone and metal and the simple beauty of the vanity are so striking. It’s one of my favorite design features in the house.”
Abner’s end goal, of course, is always for her clients to get a happy ending, and for this project in particular, to stay and hang out in their comfortable new space. “The client is really thrilled with their new home and really enjoying entertaining their friends and family,” Abner says. “They trusted me to provide them concepts they would really love in the end.”
Julie Abner Interiors, 5149 Daggett Ave., St. Louis, 314-606-8698, julieabnerinteriors.com