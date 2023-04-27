A stunning new Airbnb property recently debuted at Innsbrook Resort in Hickory Grove Township about 60 miles outside of St. Louis. Designed and hosted by J&J Design Team, the space seamlessly incorporates surrounding natural elements to create a secluded retreat that truly feels luxurious.
From the beginning, the goal was simple: Bring the outdoors in.
“I wanted nature to be the main focal point,” says J&J Design Team designer, stylist and host Jenna Siebert. “This had to be a luxurious space and retreat in the woods that brings a sense of peace within. Natural elements, greenery and lots of textures play a role in the style of this space.”
Available to book on Airbnb, what’s been named as “The Treehouse” is ideal for big group getaways thanks to its ample room – its 3,156 square feet can host up to 16 guests – and thoughtful accommodations. The Treehouse features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two living rooms, two kitchens, an onsite fire pit, a hot tub, multiple decks and so much more – all intentionally designed with nature in mind.
People are also reading…
J&J Design Team is a unique interior decorating firm that also doubles as an Airbnb and cohosting rental management service. Along with her husband Jason, Siebert styles, remodels and reimagines short-term rental spaces while also hosting and managing Airbnb properties.
For The Treehouse project, J&J was approached by the owners while construction was well underway to style the home as a vacation rental. It’s a brand-new construction that incorporates large windows with abundant natural light, making it feel both warm and inviting. Fittingly, these features accentuate the interior, which Siebert leaned on for décor and design ideas. She says that she was inspired by nature as well as the home’s olive and black exterior.
“I chose the perfect white paint color that would provide the backdrop and canvas to allow nature to be the main artwork of the interior,” she explains. “I chose furniture that would not overpower in color but yet provide a balance to the outdoors.”
Siebert used wood furniture and other natural elements that matched the color palette to bring earthier vibes to the treehouse. The result is a very cohesive and calming experience – ideal for escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the city. Nothing overdone, she notes, just enough.
“When you sit back on the extra-large comfy sofa, you can look out the windows; the furniture flows with the view, it does not compete with it,” Siebert said. “The huge greenery wall and the forest wallpaper set a special tone in those bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own style but at the same time ties in with every room in the house. I want guests to walk through the home and feel peaceful.”
Peace is plentiful out in this neck of the woods. Nearby, guests can check out Alpine Lake for fun on the water, plus golfing, hiking and other activities. Meanwhile, onsite, visitors can relax on the outdoor decks, swing in cool breezes or just kick back with friends and family while enjoying some fresh air.
The response has been amazing, according to Siebert. She says this rental space is ideal for large families and groups to stay together and is perfect for making memories that last a lifetime. Plenty of families have already booked their vacations at The Treehouse and, in the fall, the Airbnb rental will host a women’s retreat.
“This had to be a luxurious space and a retreat in the woods that brings a sense of peace within,” Siebert says. “It’s magical and rejuvenating here.”
J&J Design Team, 314-229-9420, jandjdesignteam.com