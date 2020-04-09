Jennifer Williams wants to pay her success forward.
As the founder and president of Saint Louis Closet Co., which designs and installs both residential and commercial customized closets and organizational systems manufactured at its Maplewood factory, Williams has seen her business flourish from more than $230,000 in sales during its first year, when she was just a 25-year-old Saint Louis University graduate, to more than 2,500 percent of that amount for almost three decades.
Now the Kirkwood native and Kirkwood High School graduate, who has always held a special place in her heart for her hometown, is giving back through a new charitable initiative she created: Closets for a Cause. Launched earlier this year, the program selects one local charity to partner with each month, raising funds for the nonprofit while also bringing awareness to its mission. “At the end of each month, a percentage of our custom closet sales will be donated directly to the charity and the program of their choosing,” Williams says.
For almost 30 years, Saint Louis Closet Co. has actively served its local charity scene. “Giving back to our community has been a mission of mine since day one,” Williams notes. “Over time, I have served on boards, volunteered and donated to over 100 charities, but I didn’t feel like this was enough. There was never a focus or long-term impact.”
That’s when Williams decided to start Closets for a Cause. “I was inspired by other local St. Louis businesses to make more of a difference, not just donate an auction item,” she says.
Closets for a Cause dedicated its first charitable month (February) to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. “We donated $3,467 to them, in addition to a towel and blanket drive, where we collected over 100 pounds of towels and blankets to be used for the puppies,” Williams explains. “We marketed Stray Rescue via our social media platforms and our in-house newsletter that reaches over 22,000 St. Louisans.”
The idea to highlight Stray Rescue, which rescues roughly 2,000 dogs and cats from homelessness each year, was inspired by Williams’ daughter, Hallie, a senior at Ladue’s John Burroughs School, and several of her friends, who are dedicated volunteers, pet foster parents and pet adopters for the nonprofit. “When coming up with amazing charities we wanted to kick off our program with, I consulted my daughter and her friends,” Williams recalls. “Stray Rescue of St. Louis was first on everyone’s list!”
In March, the company’s giveback effort was scheduled to focus on Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, which connects families, educators, medical professionals and the community with information, programs and resources for individuals with Down syndrome through every stage of life. For May, the company’s chosen cause is scheduled to center on Habitat for Humanity, the international, nongovernmental, nonprofit housing organization that works to build and improve homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live. “Our next recipient[s] will certainly be [those] that support the surrounding community in an impactful way,” Williams notes.
Williams hopes the program makes “a significant contribution to each selected charity, while at the same time partnering with them to educate [area residents] on the good they are doing in our community.”
“Not only do we partner with them for a monthlong effort, but we also collaborate on social media and market these charities to a whole new segment of the St. Louis community,” she explains, adding that her company’s doors are open each month to offer the selected nonprofit’s literature in its showroom, as well as provide conference and meeting room space for charity events. “Saint Louis Closet Co. has been in business for 30 years, and we have a long list of loyal and amazing clients who are thrilled to find out more about these charities and find out ways they can help.”
Closets for a Cause makes a perfect way to thank the community for the success of Saint Louis Closet Co., Williams says. “As a locally owned and woman-owned business, I appreciate the business and support I have received along the way from St. Louisans and other small businesses,” she notes. “If I, or any local company, expects their community to support them, I think it’s essential we give back. It has to be a win-win for the community.”
And Williams’ pay-it-forward mentality is already catching on in the metro area, as area residents join in her company’s giveback campaign and other businesses nationwide jump on the charitable bandwagon. “I [recently] got an email from another closet company owner in Pennsylvania who loves our idea so much, he is going to implement it at his company,” Williams says. A win-win, indeed!
Saint Louis Closet Co., 2626 S. Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis,
314-781-9000, stlouisclosetco.com