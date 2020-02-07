Historic attractions meet modern living in Webster Groves, an altogether captivating hamlet.
Near the top of its list of must-try experiences, Olive + Oak ranks among the best restaurants in the metro area; the 2019 James Beard Award semifinalist sticks to sourcing fresh ingredients for classic American dishes like stuffed ruby trout, gumbo and rib-eyes. Track down locally made apparel and goodies – plus other essentials expertly sourced by the team – at Paisley Boutique.
Finally, while in the area, be sure to check out the Hawken House Museum; built in the mid-1800s, this notable home-turned-museum offers events throughout the year, plus tours for guests to experience life in 19th-century Webster Groves.
Top-Five Picks In Webster Groves
OLIVE + OAK
102 W. Lockwood Ave.
THE CLOVER AND THE BEE
100 W. Lockwood Ave.
PAISLEY BOUTIQUE
233 W. Lockwood Ave.
HAWKEN HOUSE MUSEUM
1155 S. Rock Hill Road
CIVIL ALCHEMY
8154 Big Bend Blvd.
