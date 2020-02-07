Webster Groves.jpg

Historic attractions meet modern living in Webster Groves, an altogether captivating hamlet.

Near the top of its list of must-try experiences, Olive + Oak ranks among the best restaurants in the metro area; the 2019 James Beard Award semifinalist sticks to sourcing fresh ingredients for classic American dishes like stuffed ruby trout, gumbo and rib-eyes. Track down locally made apparel and goodies – plus other essentials expertly sourced by the team – at Paisley Boutique.

Finally, while in the area, be sure to check out the Hawken House Museum; built in the mid-1800s, this notable home-turned-museum offers events throughout the year, plus tours for guests to experience life in 19th-century Webster Groves.

Top-Five Picks In Webster Groves

OLIVE + OAK 

102 W. Lockwood Ave.

oliveandoakstl.com

pic kitchen.jpg

THE CLOVER AND THE BEE 

100 W. Lockwood Ave.

thecloverandthebee.com

clover.jpg

PAISLEY BOUTIQUE 

233 W. Lockwood Ave.

shoppaisley.com

paisley2.jpg

HAWKEN HOUSE MUSEUM 

1155 S. Rock Hill Road

historicwebster.org

museum.jpg

CIVIL ALCHEMY 

8154 Big Bend Blvd.

civilalchemy.com

1.jpg

To see top picks in other neighborhoods, click here.