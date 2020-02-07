Walk the Delmar Loop in University City to see some of the metro area’s finest in dining, shopping, events and live music.
That last marks a high note in U City, where Joe Edwards’ iconic Blueberry Hill rocks and rolls throughout the week.
Kids and adults alike love Fitz’s Bottling Company, where anyone can sip bottled craft sodas and chow down on burgers, other sandwiches and pizza. And then there’s Seoul Taco, a fast-casual concept that takes Korean cuisine to the next level by crafting savory bulgogi burritos, rice bowls and kimchi dishes, among other authentic dishes.
Top-Five Picks In University City
BLUEBERRY HILL
6504 Delmar Blvd.
SUBTERRANEAN BOOKS
6275 Delmar Blvd.
LANDMARK’S TIVOLI THEATRE
6350 Delmar Blvd.
landmarktheatres.com/st-louis/tivoli-theatre
FITZ’S BOTTLING COMPANY
6605 Delmar Blvd.
SEOUL TACO
6665 Delmar Blvd.
