Walk the Delmar Loop in University City to see some of the metro area’s finest in dining, shopping, events and live music.

That last marks a high note in U City, where Joe Edwards’ iconic Blueberry Hill rocks and rolls throughout the week.

Kids and adults alike love Fitz’s Bottling Company, where anyone can sip bottled craft sodas and chow down on burgers, other sandwiches and pizza. And then there’s Seoul Taco, a fast-casual concept that takes Korean cuisine to the next level by crafting savory bulgogi burritos, rice bowls and kimchi dishes, among other authentic dishes.

Top-Five Picks In University City

BLUEBERRY HILL

6504 Delmar Blvd.

blueberryhill.com

SUBTERRANEAN BOOKS 

6275 Delmar Blvd.

store.subbooks.com

LANDMARK’S TIVOLI THEATRE 

6350 Delmar Blvd.

landmarktheatres.com/st-louis/tivoli-theatre

FITZ’S BOTTLING COMPANY 

6605 Delmar Blvd.

fitzsrootbeer.com

SEOUL TACO

6665 Delmar Blvd.

seoultaco.com

