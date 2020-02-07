Treat yourself to some well-deserved leisure and luxury in Town and Country.
Start with Bellerive Country Club; scenic and serene, the noted golf course hosted the 100th PGA Championship in 2018. As another must-visit, the open-air retail hot spot Town and Country Crossing features shopping, dining, events and more. For the youngsters, head to the Myseum; this hands-on, engaging science center boasts more than 30 different exhibits that help young children interact with the mysteries of the world.
Otherwise, top drinking and dining ventures include Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria, a chic spot that offers a massive selection of artisanal pies and a killer brunch, as well as Steampunk Brew Works, a sudsy showcase for old-fashioned beers made with modern influences.
Top-Five Picks In Town and Country
BELLERIVE COUNTRY CLUB
12925 Ladue Road
TOWN AND COUNTRY CROSSING
1074 Town and Country Crossing Drive
MYSEUM
283 Lamp and Lantern Village
KATIE’S PIZZA AND PASTA OSTERIA
14171 Clayton Road
STEAMPUNK BREW WORKS
231 Lamp and Lantern Village
