Urban meets suburban in Richmond Heights, a retail hot spot with plenty to love.

Hungry after a day shopping at the Saint Louis Galleria? Do yourself a favor, and savor fine Italian dishes at Del Pietro’s, from Bolognese to risotto, as well as excellent cocktails – or swing by Fozzie’s Sandwich Emporium, a snug joint where you can count on well-known sandwiches done well, plus other originals.

Also, don’t be fooled by Coma Coffee’s name; caffeinate with single-origin sips here, and you’ll be ready to take on the day, no matter what comes your way. Finally, families in the area well know A.B. Green Park, a local jewel that offers fields for baseball and soccer, two basketball and two tennis courts, a picnic pavilion and other amenities.

Top-Five Picks In Richmond Heights

A.B. GREEN PARK 

7875 Dale Ave.

richmondheights.org

DEL PIETRO’S 

1059 S. Big Bend Blvd.

mikedelpietros.com

FOZZIE’S SANDWICH EMPORIUM

1170 S. Big Bend Blvd.

foodatfozzies.com

COMA COFFEE 

1034 S. Brentwood Blvd. No. 102

comacoffee.com

THE HEIGHTS 

8001 Dale Ave.

richmondheights.org

