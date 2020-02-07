Olivette.jpg

Make Olivette your neighborhood getaway for casual hangouts, smoked barbecue and sweet treats.

Start with Sugarfire Smoke House, a barbecue joint that plates everything from ribs through specialty sandwiches to salmon and portabella – smoked meats never tasted so good. The sweet companion to its namesake barbecue sib, Sugarfire Pie, is a ’50s-style shop steeped in classic flavors and seasonal selections, available either by the slice or as a whole pie. Also on the sweeter side, The Caramel House, a women-owned confectioner, crafts fresh, melt-in-your-mouth caramels and other sweets, including chocolate-covered strawberries and caramel apples.

Otherwise, take the kids to play and picnic at Warson Park, your go-to outdoor Olivette destination – or hit timeless Irish pub Fallon’s Irish Bar & Grill to enjoy a Reuben and a Guinness in celebration of the Emerald Isle.

Top-Five Picks In Olivette

WARSON PARK 

9723 Grandview Drive

olivetteparksandrec.com

SUGARFIRE SMOKE HOUSE 

9200 Olive Blvd. No. 114

sugarfiresmokehouse.com

BabyBackRibs2_Credit Katherine Bish.TIF

SUGARFIRE PIE 

9200 Olive Blvd. No. 108

sugarfirepie.com

SugarfirePies.TIF

THE CARAMEL HOUSE 

9639 Olive Blvd.

thecaramelhouse.com

Box and Caramel Kisses photo.jpg

FALLON’S IRISH BAR & GRILL

9200 Olive Blvd. No. 116

fallonsbarandgrill.com

fallons.jpg

