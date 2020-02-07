Make Olivette your neighborhood getaway for casual hangouts, smoked barbecue and sweet treats.
Start with Sugarfire Smoke House, a barbecue joint that plates everything from ribs through specialty sandwiches to salmon and portabella – smoked meats never tasted so good. The sweet companion to its namesake barbecue sib, Sugarfire Pie, is a ’50s-style shop steeped in classic flavors and seasonal selections, available either by the slice or as a whole pie. Also on the sweeter side, The Caramel House, a women-owned confectioner, crafts fresh, melt-in-your-mouth caramels and other sweets, including chocolate-covered strawberries and caramel apples.
Otherwise, take the kids to play and picnic at Warson Park, your go-to outdoor Olivette destination – or hit timeless Irish pub Fallon’s Irish Bar & Grill to enjoy a Reuben and a Guinness in celebration of the Emerald Isle.
Top-Five Picks In Olivette
WARSON PARK
9723 Grandview Drive
SUGARFIRE SMOKE HOUSE
9200 Olive Blvd. No. 114
SUGARFIRE PIE
9200 Olive Blvd. No. 108
THE CARAMEL HOUSE
9639 Olive Blvd.
FALLON’S IRISH BAR & GRILL
9200 Olive Blvd. No. 116
