Manchester.jpg

Between craft beer celebrations, Halloween festivities and a summer concert series, Manchester’s the place to be for local events throughout the year.

You and your crew can stop a runaway train, escape a tropical island and even unearth sunken treasures at Breakout Games, an interactive breakout room that’s perfect for group outings. For date nights, dine out at Tucker’s Place to celebrate a special occasion; the steakhouse has served the metro area since 1982, which means you can count on excellent service and even better cuisine. Last but scarcely least, More Than Coffee, operated by volunteers only, offers service with a smile – and donates its profits to help individuals in need live better lives.

Top-Five Picks In Manchester

SCHROEDER PARK 

359 Old Meramec Station Road

manchestermo.gov

BREAKOUT GAMES

14523 Manchester Road

breakoutgames.com/st-louis

breakout.jpg

THE FRUIT STAND 

14433 Manchester Road

facebook.com/westcountyfarmersmarket

fruit.jpg

TUCKER’S PLACE

14282 Manchester Road

tuckersplacestl.com

tuckers.jpg

MORE THAN COFFEE

14240 Manchester Road

morethancoffee.net

coffee.jpg

To see top picks in other neighborhoods, click here.