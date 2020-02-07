Between craft beer celebrations, Halloween festivities and a summer concert series, Manchester’s the place to be for local events throughout the year.
You and your crew can stop a runaway train, escape a tropical island and even unearth sunken treasures at Breakout Games, an interactive breakout room that’s perfect for group outings. For date nights, dine out at Tucker’s Place to celebrate a special occasion; the steakhouse has served the metro area since 1982, which means you can count on excellent service and even better cuisine. Last but scarcely least, More Than Coffee, operated by volunteers only, offers service with a smile – and donates its profits to help individuals in need live better lives.
Top-Five Picks In Manchester
SCHROEDER PARK
359 Old Meramec Station Road
BREAKOUT GAMES
14523 Manchester Road
THE FRUIT STAND
14433 Manchester Road
facebook.com/westcountyfarmersmarket
TUCKER’S PLACE
14282 Manchester Road
MORE THAN COFFEE
14240 Manchester Road
