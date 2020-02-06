Charming in all the right ways, Ladue shines with boutique shopping, cute coffee shops and other metro area adventures. With two playgrounds, on-site activities, a lake and even a holiday lighting display in the winter, Tilles Park makes the ideal outdoor play area for all ages. Accessories, décor and other handmade gifts, meanwhile, make The Spotted Pig a must-shop stop – it’s impossible to visit this cute boutique without falling in love with something new.
Elsewhere, seasonal flavors define the menu at Truffles Restaurant, an upscale, chef-driven dining experience that boasts a knockout wine list. And do leave room for dessert from Dottie’s Flour Shop, an utterly delightful pastry pit stop that will have your sweet tooth covered (figuratively and literally) with delicious pies and other items made with local ingredients.
Top-Five Picks In Ladue
TILLES PARK
9551 Litzsinger Road
stlouisco.com/parks-and-recreation/park-pages/tilles
SHINE BOUTIQUE
9757 Clayton Road
THE SPOTTED PIG
9218 Clayton Road
TRUFFLES RESTAURANT
9202 Clayton Road
DOTTIE’S FLOUR SHOP
9783 Clayton Road
