Charming in all the right ways, Ladue shines with boutique shopping, cute coffee shops and other metro area adventures. With two playgrounds, on-site activities, a lake and even a holiday lighting display in the winter, Tilles Park makes the ideal outdoor play area for all ages. Accessories, décor and other handmade gifts, meanwhile, make The Spotted Pig a must-shop stop – it’s impossible to visit this cute boutique without falling in love with something new.

Elsewhere, seasonal flavors define the menu at Truffles Restaurant, an upscale, chef-driven dining experience that boasts a knockout wine list. And do leave room for dessert from Dottie’s Flour Shop, an utterly delightful pastry pit stop that will have your sweet tooth covered (figuratively and literally) with delicious pies and other items made with local ingredients.

Top-Five Picks In Ladue

TILLES PARK 

9551 Litzsinger Road

stlouisco.com/parks-and-recreation/park-pages/tilles

SHINE BOUTIQUE 

9757 Clayton Road

shineboutiquestlouis.com

THE SPOTTED PIG 

9218 Clayton Road

thespottedpigstl.com

TRUFFLES RESTAURANT

9202 Clayton Road

todayattruffles.com

DOTTIE’S FLOUR SHOP 

9783 Clayton Road

dottiesflourshop.com

