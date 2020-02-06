Kirkwood.jpg

Beautiful, turn-of-the-century architecture stands out in Kirkwood, a walkable community that’s home to everything anyone would want in a metro area destination.

Start with a visit to the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, which offers a veritable rainbow of fresh spices, produce, flowers and more. Take your youngsters to The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum, which features hands-on learning and other interactivities – great for both family visits and birthday parties. Billy G’s makes the ideal bar and grill, always satisfying thanks to an eclectic menu of pub classics and a generous happy hour. And don’t miss a stop at Kirkwood’s award-winning Nathaniel Reid Bakery for one of its delicious croissants.

Top-Five Picks In Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD FARMERS’ MARKET 

150 E. Argonne Drive

downtownkirkwood.com/farmers-market

farmers.jpg

THE MAGIC HOUSE, ST. LOUIS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM 

516 S. Kirkwood Road

magichouse.org

magic house.jpg

BILLY G’S

131 W. Argonne Drive

billygskirkwood.com

billy.jpg

THE RUSTED CHANDELIER

118 N. Kirkwood Road

rustedchandelier.com

rusted.jpg

NATHANIEL REID BAKERY 

11243 Manchester Road

nrbakery.com

nathaniel.jpg

