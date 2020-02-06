Beautiful, turn-of-the-century architecture stands out in Kirkwood, a walkable community that’s home to everything anyone would want in a metro area destination.
Start with a visit to the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, which offers a veritable rainbow of fresh spices, produce, flowers and more. Take your youngsters to The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum, which features hands-on learning and other interactivities – great for both family visits and birthday parties. Billy G’s makes the ideal bar and grill, always satisfying thanks to an eclectic menu of pub classics and a generous happy hour. And don’t miss a stop at Kirkwood’s award-winning Nathaniel Reid Bakery for one of its delicious croissants.
Top-Five Picks In Kirkwood
KIRKWOOD FARMERS’ MARKET
150 E. Argonne Drive
downtownkirkwood.com/farmers-market
THE MAGIC HOUSE, ST. LOUIS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
516 S. Kirkwood Road
BILLY G’S
131 W. Argonne Drive
THE RUSTED CHANDELIER
118 N. Kirkwood Road
NATHANIEL REID BAKERY
11243 Manchester Road
