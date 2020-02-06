Glendale.jpg

Glendale, a quaint community with a family feel, draws its name from a small station along the Missouri Pacific Railroad between Webster Groves and Kirkwood. Incorporated in 1916, it’s known for its charming homes – some dating from before the Civil War – and its excellent educational systems. A short drive through this community will steal your heart – so it certainly helps that there are shops nearby that only add to its adorability.

Top-Five Picks In Glendale

MARKETPLACE AT THE ABBEY 

10090 Manchester Road

marketplaceattheabbey.com

LAURIE’S SHOES 

9916 Manchester Road

lauriesshoes.com

MOONBEAMS 

421 N. Sappington Road

moonbeams-glendale.com

WARSON WOODS ANTIQUES GALLERY

10091 Manchester Road

warsonwoodsantiques.com

HANNEKE’S WESTWOOD GROCERY 

190 Sappington Road

westwoodcateringstl.com

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.