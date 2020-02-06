Glendale, a quaint community with a family feel, draws its name from a small station along the Missouri Pacific Railroad between Webster Groves and Kirkwood. Incorporated in 1916, it’s known for its charming homes – some dating from before the Civil War – and its excellent educational systems. A short drive through this community will steal your heart – so it certainly helps that there are shops nearby that only add to its adorability.
Top-Five Picks In Glendale
MARKETPLACE AT THE ABBEY
10090 Manchester Road
LAURIE’S SHOES
9916 Manchester Road
MOONBEAMS
421 N. Sappington Road
WARSON WOODS ANTIQUES GALLERY
10091 Manchester Road
HANNEKE’S WESTWOOD GROCERY
190 Sappington Road
