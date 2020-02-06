With its rolling hills and large, mature trees, Frontenac was once a premier destination for equestrian enthusiasts – an influence still honored today via many neighborhood names showing equestrian inspiration. Although Frontenac hasn’t deviated too far from its rural roots, still maintaining large lots for its population (and stunning homes as well), it has blossomed in business.
Today, the city’s slogan – a heritage of gracious living, shopping and dining – shows there’s no lack of places to see or things to do in fabulous Frontenac.
Top-Five Picks In Frontenac
FLEMING’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR
1855 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
PLAZA FRONTENAC
1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
GRASSI’S RISTORANTE & DELI
10450 German Blvd.
WOODY’S MENS SHOP
10411 Clayton Road
THE SHACK
731 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
