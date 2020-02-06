Frontenac.jpg

With its rolling hills and large, mature trees, Frontenac was once a premier destination for equestrian enthusiasts – an influence still honored today via many neighborhood names showing equestrian inspiration. Although Frontenac hasn’t deviated too far from its rural roots, still maintaining large lots for its population (and stunning homes as well), it has blossomed in business.

Today, the city’s slogan – a heritage of gracious living, shopping and dining – shows there’s no lack of places to see or things to do in fabulous Frontenac.

Top-Five Picks In Frontenac

FLEMING’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR

1855 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

flemingssteakhouse.com

PLAZA FRONTENAC

1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

plazafrontenac.com

GRASSI’S RISTORANTE & DELI

10450 German Blvd.

grassisstlouis.com

WOODY’S MENS SHOP 

10411 Clayton Road

woodyseclub.com

THE SHACK 

731 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

eatatshack.com

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.