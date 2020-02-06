Des Peres.jpg

Des Peres, which means “of the fathers,” traces its origins back to 1701, when a group of Jesuit missionaries established themselves on the banks of the Mississippi River near the mouth of the Des Peres River – this, of course, is what we know as the River des Peres today.

The town of Des Peres was officially formed in 1934. Today it’s known for its crown jewel Des Peres Park, its plethora of shopping and diversified dining.

Top-Five Picks In Des Peres

DES PERES PARK 

12325 Manchester Road

desperesmo.org

THE DAILY BREAD BAKERY & CAFE

11719 Manchester Road

thedbcafe.com

The daily bread.jpg

SWEET BE’S CANDY & GIFTS 

12027 Manchester Road

sweetbe.com

Sweet B's.jpg

VILLAGE BAR 

12247 Manchester Road

facebook.com/VillageBarSTL

Village Bar.jpg

CAT’S MEOW PERSONALIZED GIFTS

11773 Manchester Road

catsmeowpersonalized.com

Cat's Meow.jpg

To see top picks in other neighborhoods, click here.

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.