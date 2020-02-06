Creve Coeur.jpg

French for “broken heart,” Creve Coeur’s name was inspired by nearby Creve Coeur Lake. According to the city’s website, “legend has it that an Indian princess fell in love with a French fur trapper,” but the feelings weren’t mutual. The princess, in turn, leapt into the lake, which then took the shape of a broken heart.

Today, though, the heart of this city still beats strong. Initially a farming community, Creve Coeur has transformed into a charming city of beautiful homes, a plethora of parks – a couple, of course, which still house historic homes and schoolhouses from Creve Coeur’s past – and booming businesses and office communities.

Top-Five Picks In Creve Coeur

THE ST. LOUIS JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER 

2 Millstone Campus Drive

jccstl.com

Jewish Community Center.jpg

SILKY’S FROZEN CUSTARD 

12810 Olive Blvd.

silkys.com

Silkys.jpg

BRISTOL SEAFOOD GRILL 

11801 Olive Blvd.

bristolseafoodgrill.com

Bristol.jpg

CREVE COEUR GOLF COURSE

11400 Olde Cabin Road

crevecoeurgolf.com

Creve Coeur Golf Course.jpg

H. PHILLIP VENABLE MEMORIAL PARK

10630 Country View Drive

crevecoeurmo.gov

To see top picks in other neighborhoods, click here.

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.