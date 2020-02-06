French for “broken heart,” Creve Coeur’s name was inspired by nearby Creve Coeur Lake. According to the city’s website, “legend has it that an Indian princess fell in love with a French fur trapper,” but the feelings weren’t mutual. The princess, in turn, leapt into the lake, which then took the shape of a broken heart.
Today, though, the heart of this city still beats strong. Initially a farming community, Creve Coeur has transformed into a charming city of beautiful homes, a plethora of parks – a couple, of course, which still house historic homes and schoolhouses from Creve Coeur’s past – and booming businesses and office communities.
Top-Five Picks In Creve Coeur
THE ST. LOUIS JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER
2 Millstone Campus Drive
SILKY’S FROZEN CUSTARD
12810 Olive Blvd.
BRISTOL SEAFOOD GRILL
11801 Olive Blvd.
CREVE COEUR GOLF COURSE
11400 Olde Cabin Road
H. PHILLIP VENABLE MEMORIAL PARK
10630 Country View Drive
