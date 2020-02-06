Clayton.jpg

Although nearly 81 percent of Clayton’s land is dedicated to residential or park use, one would never know based on its booming business district.

Clayton’s sophisticated cityscape houses a plethora of offices – think branches and headquarters for Forbes and Fortune 500 businesses – and apartments, but it’s also home to beautiful boutiques ready to be explored before feasting on fabulous food (available at nearly any price point).

Plus, The Center of Clayton is sure to be a sight to see once it reopens after a rejuvenation this April. The town’s crown jewel, though, is its award-winning public school system, which touts 95 percent of its graduates furthering their education at the collegiate level.

Top-Five Picks In Clayton

CLEMENTINE’S NAUGHTY AND NICE CREAMERY 

730 De Mun Ave.

clementinescreamery.com

SARDELLA

7734 Forsyth Blvd.

sardellastl.com

IVY HILL BOUTIQUE

8835 Ladue Road

ivyhillboutique.com

THE WOMAN’S EXCHANGE OF ST. LOUIS

8813 Ladue Road

woexstl.org

SHAW PARK

27 S. Brentwood Blvd.

claytonmo.gov

