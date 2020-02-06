Although nearly 81 percent of Clayton’s land is dedicated to residential or park use, one would never know based on its booming business district.
Clayton’s sophisticated cityscape houses a plethora of offices – think branches and headquarters for Forbes and Fortune 500 businesses – and apartments, but it’s also home to beautiful boutiques ready to be explored before feasting on fabulous food (available at nearly any price point).
Plus, The Center of Clayton is sure to be a sight to see once it reopens after a rejuvenation this April. The town’s crown jewel, though, is its award-winning public school system, which touts 95 percent of its graduates furthering their education at the collegiate level.
Top-Five Picks In Clayton
CLEMENTINE’S NAUGHTY AND NICE CREAMERY
730 De Mun Ave.
SARDELLA
7734 Forsyth Blvd.
IVY HILL BOUTIQUE
8835 Ladue Road
THE WOMAN’S EXCHANGE OF ST. LOUIS
8813 Ladue Road
SHAW PARK
27 S. Brentwood Blvd.
