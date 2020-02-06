Incorporated in 1988, Chesterfield has top-rated public schools, nationally recognized hospitals and residents who are business and civic leaders in the city. Its beautiful blend of tree-lined neighborhoods, stunning homes and precious parks have stolen the hearts of its nearly 50,000 residents.
Cherished Chesterfield is also home to the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, pleasant parks – including Faust Park, which boasts a historic village and more – and oh, did we almost forget to mention the shopping? Chesterfield has not one but two outlets ready for the shopaholic in your life, plus a mall and beautiful boutiques, as well. One could say Chesterfield is a one-stop shop.
Top-Five Picks In Chesterfield
SOPHIA M. SACHS BUTTERFLY HOUSE
15193 Olive Blvd.
FAUST PARK
15185 Olive Blvd.
stlouisco.com/parks-and-recreation/park-pages/faust
ANNIE GUNN’S
16806 Chesterfield Airport Road
DEFIANT COOKIE DOUGH COMPANY
17409 Chesterfield Airport Road
RACHEL’S GROVE
129 Chesterfield Towne Centre
To see top picks in other neighborhoods, click here.