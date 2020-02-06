Chesterfield.jpg

Incorporated in 1988, Chesterfield has top-rated public schools, nationally recognized hospitals and residents who are business and civic leaders in the city. Its beautiful blend of tree-lined neighborhoods, stunning homes and precious parks have stolen the hearts of its nearly 50,000 residents.

Cherished Chesterfield is also home to the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, pleasant parks – including Faust Park, which boasts a historic village and more – and oh, did we almost forget to mention the shopping? Chesterfield has not one but two outlets ready for the shopaholic in your life, plus a mall and beautiful boutiques, as well. One could say Chesterfield is a one-stop shop.

Top-Five Picks In Chesterfield

SOPHIA M. SACHS BUTTERFLY HOUSE 

15193 Olive Blvd.

missouribotanicalgarden.org

Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House.jpg

 

FAUST PARK 

15185 Olive Blvd.

stlouisco.com/parks-and-recreation/park-pages/faust

faust.jpg

ANNIE GUNN’S 

16806 Chesterfield Airport Road

anniegunns.com

Annie Gunn's.jpg

 

DEFIANT COOKIE DOUGH COMPANY 

17409 Chesterfield Airport Road

defiantcookiedough.com

defiant.jpg

RACHEL’S GROVE

129 Chesterfield Towne Centre

rachelsgrove.com

Rachels Grove.jpg

 

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.