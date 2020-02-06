There’s no end to the charm of the Central West End. Nestled between Forest Park and the Saint Louis University campus, the CWE is an immediate heart-stopper thanks to the historic houses that fill the community.
Beyond the stunning historic homes, this walkable community offers stunning shops –for clothing, home décor and more – gorgeous art galleries and, of course, delectable dining places. Do we need to taco ’bout the gloriousness of Mission Taco?
Named one of America’s Top 10 Neighborhoods by the American Planning Association, it’s no surprise that the CWE is booming (and even gaining new luxury living complexes that blend into the beautiful historic charm of the community).
Top-Five Picks In Central West End
PROVISIONS ST. LOUIS
228 Euclid Ave.
WORLD CHESS HALL OF FAME
4652 Maryland Ave.
JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS
389 N. Euclid Ave.
LEFT BANK BOOKS
399 N. Euclid Ave.
GAMLIN WHISKEY HOUSE
236 N. Euclid Ave.
To see top picks in other neighborhoods, click here.