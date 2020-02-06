Central West End.jpg

There’s no end to the charm of the Central West End. Nestled between Forest Park and the Saint Louis University campus, the CWE is an immediate heart-stopper thanks to the historic houses that fill the community.

Beyond the stunning historic homes, this walkable community offers stunning shops –for clothing, home décor and more – gorgeous art galleries and, of course, delectable dining places. Do we need to taco ’bout the gloriousness of Mission Taco?

Named one of America’s Top 10 Neighborhoods by the American Planning Association, it’s no surprise that the CWE is booming (and even gaining new luxury living complexes that blend into the beautiful historic charm of the community).

Top-Five Picks In Central West End

PROVISIONS ST. LOUIS 

228 Euclid Ave.

provisionsstl.com

provisions.jpg

WORLD CHESS HALL OF FAME 

4652 Maryland Ave.

worldchesshof.org

World Chess Hall of Fame.jpg

JENI’S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS 

389 N. Euclid Ave.

jenis.com

Jeni's Splendid.jpg

LEFT BANK BOOKS 

399 N. Euclid Ave.

left-bank.com

books.jpg

GAMLIN WHISKEY HOUSE 

236 N. Euclid Ave.

gamlinwhiskeyhouse.com

Gamlin Whiskey House.jpg

