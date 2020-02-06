Brentwood.jpg

Likely still soaring after its centennial celebration, Brentwood is booming with business and restaurants at every turn. However, Brentwood isn’t stopping there! The Brentwood Bound plan promises to overcome some of the community’s long-term challenges – such as the flooding issues along Deer Creek – while revitalizing the Manchester Road corridor in Brentwood. Whether you want to shop, dine or play, the options are limitless – and it’s clear you should be Brentwood bound!

Top-Five Picks In Brentwood

FRANK PAPA’S RISTORANTE 

2241 S. Brentwood Blvd.

frankpapas.com

Frank Papa's Ristorante.jpg

THE VAULT LUXURY RESALE 

2325 S. Brentwood Blvd.

thevaultluxuryresale.com

The Vault Luxury Resale.jpg

BRENTWOOD ICE RINK 

2505 S. Brentwood Blvd.

brentwoodmo.org/203/ice-rink

ice rink.jpg

ARCH APPAREL

2335 S. Hanley Road

archapparel.com

Arch Apparel .jpg

CARL’S DRIVE IN

9033 Manchester Road

carlsdrivein.com

carls2.jpg

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.