Ballwin is a beaut – and it has the amenities to boot!

Located in southwestern St. Louis County, Ballwin has five immaculately kept parks for you to visit, featuring lakes, tennis courts, game fields and even whimsical works of art – the latest of which is a stunning sculpture of children playing, which sits in Vlasis Park. The sculpture also showcases what Ballwin clearly holds dearest: children and future generations.

Focused on education, Ballwin’s two school districts have earned top accreditations, surely giving parents purchasing into the area peace of mind.

Although the population tops 30,000, multiple annual events like the Ballwin Days, Taste of West County, Ballwin Beer Festival and more give this community a small-town feel.

Top-Five Picks In Ballwin 

CASTLEWOOD STATE PARK 

1401 Kiefer Creek Road

mostateparks.com/park/castlewood-state-park

Castlewood State Park.jpg

CIRCLE 7 RANCH 

14412 Clayton Road

circle7ranch.com

Circle 7 Ranch.jpg

PAPERDOLLS

14418 Clayton Road

paperdollsboutiquestl.com

Paperdolls.jpg

THE WOLF CAFE 

15480 Clayton Road

thewolfstl.com

The Wolf Cafe.jpg

NORTH POINTE AQUATIC CENTER 

335 Holloway Road

ballwin.mo.us/About-North-Pointe-Aquatic-Center

Alecia is a freelance writer based in the metro area. Fueled by coffee and faith, Alecia is a wifey, boy mom and fur mama to two, enjoying this crazy thing called life one moment at a time.