Nikki Lemkemeier’s ceramic artwork appears in hotels, restaurants, dental offices, schools and all kinds of other nooks and crannies in the metro area.
Lemkemeier’s business, Mirthworks Tiles, specializes in custom ceramic architectural installations that appear on walls, in the ground or within whatever space she’s asked to fill. Her works are like sprawling puzzles made of painted tile pieces, which are then artfully brought together to compose one beautiful mosaic.
She designs these “puzzle pieces” in her home studio, where she’s often accompanied by a snoring beagle or another one of her three dogs. “My studio is half my mess and half, you know, dog beds and toys,” she says with a laugh.
At the beginning of her entrepreneurial journey, a baby swing often rocked gently next to her as she worked. She’s been a mom for most of her career, which has made her working hours a bit unconventional.
“I feel like the only workday I know is half kids and half work, which can be a challenge,” she says, “because I’m often up late at night or on the weekend, whenever I can, finding time.”
Lemkemeier’s career has been pieced together throughout years of exploring different artistic interests. Growing up, she gained influence from her grandmother’s and mother’s interests in painting and sewing. She was raised in an old house just outside of Chicago with a room her mother converted into an art studio, and in that dedicated space, she says she had “free rein” to create.
In the mid-’90s, Lemkemeier decided to pursue an art education at Washington University in St. Louis, opting for a double major in art history and printmaking. A postgraduation summer job at Hellmutch Dunn Co. in St. Louis, however, introduced her to the art form she’s most passionate about today.
“They taught me how to paint on ceramics, and I didn’t even know you could do that,” she says. “I had no idea that you could use glazes and create really realistic paintings, so I was fascinated by that. I was pretty excited to discover another way to create.”
After experimenting with ceramic installations in her own home and family members’ homes, Lemkemeier connected with her first client: The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum. The assignment was to create an in-ground mosaic piece portraying cultural unity and diversity within the beloved children’s game of hopscotch. Since then, Lemkemeier has created two more pieces for The Magic House – the most recent being a tessellation donor wall project in the STEAM Center that wrapped up last spring.
Beth Fitzgerald, president of The Magic House, says Lemkemeier has proven to be an adaptable artist who has helped the museum achieve its goal of providing “a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic” for kids.
As a mom of two teenage boys, Lemkemeier is still finding time for art and has taken on residential, commercial and institutional projects throughout her 15 years in business. What began as creating her own mosaic kitchen backsplash turned into an artistic niche.
When working in homes, she aims to capture a given client’s aesthetic with a unique backsplash or fireplace surround. She once created a backsplash inspired by a dogwood tree, with branches reaching out from behind cabinets to display dozens of elegant petals. Another home mosaic frames a fireplace with a scene of mountains and pine trees.
“It is often the residential clients who have the most specific and unexpected requests that can lead to the most inspired artistic response,” she states on her website.
Lemkemeier says she also enjoys balancing the different expectations that come with commercial and institutional jobs.
“I think they both offer really different artistic and thoughtful challenges for me,” she says. “I’ve done work for a number of institutions where I’m portraying the history of the institution, you know, the culture of it – things that are important to them and making it into art and putting it on a wall.”
When constructing a project for Ladue’s Community School’s 100-year anniversary, Lemkemeier figured out a way to preserve the traits of generations that have passed through the institution while capturing the current students’ perspective.
“I had [the students] create these printmaking blocks with an image of the school or something that they think of when they think of the school,” she explains. She then embedded the students’ drawings into slabs of clay, added their initials and shaped the clay into rectangular tiles, which resemble bricks in the finished mural. “For years, these kids can come back and find their tile,” Lemkemeier says.
Her art repertoire continues to grow with other types of art, like sculptural pieces with ceramic elements that exist off the wall. She says many of the skills she’s developed have come from “hours and hours of trying different things out and having a lot of patience.”
“I love ridiculously challenging projects,” Lemkemeier says. “I’m so excited when I first get a new project, and I have this huge artistic challenge to solve it.”
Like solving a puzzle, Lemkemeier says she figures out what works and doesn’t work in a given situation and then continues working until the full picture emerges spectacularly.
