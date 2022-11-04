Eye-catching walkways to accentuate your home's curb appeal

Proper paving – whether sidewalks or other, similar features – can make all the difference in the world between a homey abode and a tumble or fall.

Uneven pavers or even just cracks in a walkway’s concrete may lead to everything from a stubbed toe to an emergency room visit. So what makes residential walkways look and feel good?

“Whether it’s a formal front walk or a quaint garden path, consider the material and whether it’s suitable for the setting,” advises Dylan Atchley, a designer with Garden Heights Nursery in Richmond Heights. “Does it blend in with surrounding hardscapes and façades? Will it be highly trafficked, needing to be tight and smooth, or can it be irregular and meandering?”

That last consideration can involve integral aesthetic decisions, notes Andria L. Graeler, director of retail operations, plant purchasing coordinator and marketing manager with Chesterfield Valley Nursery.

“When curvature is in a walkway, it can elevate the look of not only the walkway but of the residence, as well,” Graeler says. “The façade of a house is already composed of many straight lines and 90-degree angles. By curving the walkways, it softens those harsher lines and creates a more welcoming atmosphere.”

After such initial factors have been formalized, the homeowners and their landscape architects should “begin thinking about plant material and how to ‘frame’ the pathway,” Atchley continues. “Perhaps it’s a formal front walk, and all you need is a nice threshold at the entrance and a low flanking hedge to create the feel of a corridor.

“If a circuitous garden path, consider turns and corners, placing larger plants for the purpose of obscuring what might be around that corner, creating the feel of separate ‘rooms’ within the garden. Perhaps leave enough gap between the path material to allow low-growing groundcovers such as Mazus, Isotoma or ajuga to spread in between and around the pathway material. Don’t keep the path separate from the garden – let it be incorporated by and become an extension of the garden itself.”

As for the hottest trends and newest developments, various aspects of paving and stonework come to mind for Atchley and Graeler.

“We’ve been incorporating contrasting borders into a lot of our paver work, from walkways to patios,” Graeler says. “For example, a bold combination of a charcoal-gray border stone with lighter-colored pavers between the borders adds great contrast in the landscape and makes the stonework a standout feature. Different-colored borders create a framing effect that adds more definition to the space.”

For his part, Atchley’s reflection hews toward the green – ecologically, not chromatically.

“I’d like to think the industry is headed more in the direction of permeable pathways and hard surfaces – whether that’s with paver products or other methods of allowing stormwater to seep through rather than be directed to storm drains,” he says. “More and more folks are starting to think about how we can mitigate stormwater runoff, whether that be from our sidewalks, garden paths or driveways.”

Last but scarcely least, the two experts contemplate the most important matters for homeowners as they conceive and create walkways that best suit their needs.

Atchley also advises consideration of “the three legs of sustainability: social, environmental and economic.”

“How do you need the landscape to function for you – what are your needs and wants?” Atchley explains. “With those goals in mind, how can you implement the project in a way that is least detrimental to the ecology of the local space and the greater surrounding environment – will your landscape be able to function not only for you but for the entire ecological system? And lastly, what will the financial impact be on your wallet, initially and in the years ahead as you maintain this landscape?”

Graeler says to consider how the color and pattern may complement the home, but most importantly, consider the walkway’s layout in accordance to the home’s perimeter.

“It’s all about maximizing the area’s potential,” Graeler elaborates. “This can be done by creating space between the house and the stonework to provide opportunities for adding landscaping with plants, which also helps the area breathe a bit and not become too congested up against the house.

“Your walkway is often the entrance to your home, so it’s all about leading the eye to the focal point – which is usually the front door.”

Chesterfield Valley Nursery, 16825 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, 636-532-9307, chesterfieldvalleynursery.com

Garden Heights Nursery, 1605 Big Bend Blvd., Richmond Heights, 314-645-7333, gardenheights.com