You’ve furnished your room with comfortable, fashionable seating, lighting and accent tables. Everything looks perfect – but it’s still just not right. If something’s still missing to make your space feel complete and curated, it might be time to create a vignette.

Design vignettes are small collections of items that create visual interest and build on a room’s overall aesthetic. However, knowing exactly how to pull together a thoughtful vignette requires more than just putting a few odds and ends together on a shelf or table.

Susan Celeslie of Celeslie Design notes that vignettes can help set a mood and provide a sense of discovery as you go through a home. “It makes a home more interesting and intelligent and individualizes it for the owner,” she says. “I often use vignettes to display a homeowner's prized possessions.”

Amy McCoy of McCoy Design Studio agrees that accessories are an important part of really bringing a space to life. “It’s the subtle details that tell the story of who lives in this home and how the space is being used day-to-day,” she says.

Proper placement of a vignette depends on the room’s sight lines and features. Vignettes can add interest to entryways, coffee tables and bookshelves or highlight a specific heirloom or artwork. “When you walk into a room and there is a well-defined focal wall or an architectural detail you want to highlight, then those are great opportunities for a vignette,” McCoy says. “Sometimes a quiet moment on an end table or nightstand is an opportunity to create a vignette that tells a story as well.”

Once you’ve located that signature spot, creating a cohesive vignette requires proper proportions, balance and consideration of the size, shape and color of each piece. Celeslie says that varied heights and visual weights of items are important to a good vignette. She advises beginning with the largest item you want to showcase and then adding smaller items to develop a sense of balance and proportion. However, she advises clients not to get carried away.

“It's important to remember that less is often more,” she says. “Don’t overcrowd your vignette with too many objects or decorations. Instead, focus on selecting a few key pieces that work well together. If your vignette is starting to feel cluttered, step back and remove a few items. And remember to never take the attention away from the focal point of the vignette.”

McCoy prevents vignettes from becoming visual clutter by using the “rule of three.” At the same time, she recognizes that each vignette is as individual as the person creating it. “I love to have personal items that have a history to them,” she says. “It makes the vignette feel authentic when you incorporate thoughtful items that are important to you.” She also recommends using natural objects, such as plants, stone or wood items, to bring engaging color and texture to a space.

Celeslie agrees that individuality is key and encourages clients to be creative. “Vignettes are a great opportunity to showcase your personal style,” she says. “Don't be afraid to experiment with different objects and arrangements until you find the perfect combination. And remember, if something doesn't work, you can always switch it out for something else. I like to give clients a vignette that they walk past every day in their home and feel good that it is theirs.”

McCoy Design Studio, mccoydesignstudio.com