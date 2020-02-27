A beloved metro area boutique is making a big move.
Based in Wildwood, locally owned Milk and Honey opened in 2014 with a distinctive selection of unique home goods, gifts and apparel, beautiful ambiance, memorable events and plentiful pours of wine from the shop’s bar.
“Our mission is to make every guest’s day a little bit better than before they walked through the door,” says owner Jackie Goettelmann. “But mostly, it’s our awesome team of wonderfully helpful and caring people. They lift me up every day and can make lemonade out of just about anything. That is what makes us truly stand out.”
And next month, the shop is expanding with a space four times as large as its original – this time with a little something for everyone.
“We were bursting at the seams with amazingly unique home and gift merchandise that we didn’t feel like we were reaching our potential of displaying, due to lack of space,” Goettelmann says.
Simply put, the new space, located at 16765 Main St., is bigger and better. Shoppers there can expect a large wine and beer garden; a dedicated event space for parties, showers and other festivities; a craft beer and wine bar; and an elevated boutique showroom featuring current staples like Hinsdale, Illinois’ Nora Fleming goods, candles and other gifts. Customers also can count on four cozy fitting rooms – a huge plus, as the original Milk and Honey wasn’t equipped with try-on areas.
Slated to open March 9, the boutique will operate only on Mondays at the start, while the rest of the interior is constructed. Goettelmann hopes to introduce the finished product sometime in June, with a grand opening celebration a month later.
“I hope everyone walking in is dazzled, especially if you saw us before – this location is four times as large, so we hope to blow your socks off,” Goettelmann says. “Our expanded wine and craft beer menu will offer wine by the glass, tastings and a select wine-by-the-bottle list.”
Other features include a partnership with Benedetto’s On Main, also in Wildwood, which will serve brick oven pizzas and appetizers Thursdays through Saturdays, as well as food truck nights, live music and dog-friendly happy hours – aptly dubbed “Yappy Hour.” Each offering is part of a greater goal centered on building community in Wildwood in specific and the metro area in general.
“Many groups wanted to use our unique bar space on Saturdays for showers, birthday parties, etc., and we were having trouble accommodating both the regular shopping business and the eventgoers,” Goettelmann says. “Now, we will be able to accommodate everyone.”
Fans and future followers can track the boutique’s journey on Facebook by searching “milkandhoneystore” or “Milk and Honey Wildwood.”
Milk and Honey, 16765 Main St., Wildwood, milkandhoneystore.com