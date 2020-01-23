Jim Slattery was just 12 years old when he felt his calling to be a craftsman. More than 30 years later, the third-generation craftsman’s furniture refinishing and custom furnishings business, The Gilder’s Tip, is going strong. Ladue News chatted with Slattery to learn more about the art of furniture refinishing and how being a craftsman in the metro area has evolved over the past three decades.
How did you learn furniture-making?
On my mom’s side of the family, there are craftsmen going back four or five generations. My grandfather and great uncle were craftsmen, and I learned sign-writing and gold-leafing from my great uncle. If you have good mentors, exposure to [an art], and you like it, there’s a good chance you’ll stick with it. By the time I was in my teens, I was addicted to it.
What inspired The Gilder’s Tip?
I was a furniture refinisher at Bullock’s Refinishing & Antiques and at Carafiols Furniture Co. In 1988, I finally took the plunge, quit my full-time gig and started my own business, The Gilder’s Tip. I gradually found interior designers who liked my work for their clients.
Describe the custom furnishings you create.
It’s evolved. I like the Art Deco era in France. I use lots of materials you wouldn’t expect in addition to wood, like noble materials such as eggshells, straw, parchment, gypsum (crystal) and shagreen – the rawhide of a stingray. It’s what the Art Deco masters used, so my pieces are more like decorative art.
Where are these unique materials sourced from?
I get eggshells, straw and parchment locally, the gypsum is from the southwest, and the shagreen comes from Indonesia. And there is a great source for reclaimed wood in north St. Louis called Lumber Logs. With the green movement and more people interested in renewing things, it’s a great time to be a craftsman in St. Louis.
Tell us about your recent custom projects.
We’ve made a shagreen dressing table, an armoire in straw marquetry and a reverse-painted glass mirror. Refinishing is still our bread and butter. There are exotic pieces circa the 18th century we restore, and 20th-century furniture we refinish and repair. We also take fallen trees and do tabletops.
What do you love about the art of refinishing?
I have great employees – two full-time and one part-time – and they’re into it, as well. We always come up with different ways to paint pieces, add airbrush details into crevices, make it look rich and deep, as well as lots of ways of rubbing the finish to a gloss. It’s endlessly challenging. Working with color is a lot of fun, and I never get tired of that.
What are your favorite custom pieces?
Most of my clients are from Ladue, Clayton, University City and Webster Groves. [Many] become friends. We zero in on what they want and make drawings and models because we want them to know exactly what they’re getting. It’s fun for us, and it’s fun for the client to get them involved. When you build a piece of furniture, it has to blend in with their home, and that’s why their design input is really important. It has to reflect their personality and the way they’re going to use it. I’m really proud that, in 31 years, I haven’t had a dissatisfied customer.
