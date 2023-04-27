Sara Tran, designer and curator of Sara Studio, knew from a young age she wanted to be an interior designer – she just didn’t know it was called interior design.
“I remember rearranging my bedroom furniture every week to see how my room would feel if I were to have it on this wall or that wall,” Tran says. “I found myself later building these homes with Legos, and I would sit there for hours doing that. I loved it! If I had time, I would still do it today. It wasn’t until college, when I figured out that there was an interior design major, that I knew that was what I wanted to do.”
After college, Tran gained residential experience before honing in on hospitality. “A pivotal point in my career is when I made the decision to move to Las Vegas; I came across an opportunity to design hospitality, and it’s always been something I wanted to do,” Tran says. “This move allowed me to gain experiences in more areas than just design, [including] food and beverage, which is what I also grew up with. It felt like home.”