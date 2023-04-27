Lauren Thorp recently made the difficult decision to shutter her beloved Shaw neighborhood boutique, Bonboni Mercantile Co., but fans of Thorp can rest assured – this is just the beginning of her latest endeavor.
“Instead of Bonboni Mercantile Company, we are Bonboni Interior Design, but the heart is the same,” Thorp says. “Bonboni [Mercantile Co.] was all about helping you connect with your loved ones through gifts. My goal with Bonboni Interior Design is to help clients create spaces that can foster meaningful relationships with their family and friends through beautiful design.”
Customers consistently complimented her boutique on its beautiful interior design, so this felt like a natural next step, Thorp explains. “People frequently would walk into the shop and just kind of sigh and say, ‘I wish I could live here,’” Thorp says. “I loved that compliment. Nothing meant more to me. People asked if I did interior design, and I always said, ‘No, I don’t have the bandwidth.’ I’m sure there are some people out there with higher capacities, but I just knew I couldn’t do both things well. [So, now] felt like the right time to pursue this.”