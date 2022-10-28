Designer insights with Amy McCoy of McCoy Design Studio

Amy McCoy, owner and lead designer of McCoy Design Studio, entered the post-college workforce with a degree in international business but found the related jobs available to her to be lackluster.
“I knew I needed something more creative that pushed me and forced me to come up with outside-the-box solutions,” McCoy reflects. “One day, I came home from work and out of the blue said, ‘I want to build something.’”
So she did. She built a headboard, then a light fixture – and then she kept creating.
“I was horrible at DIY, to be honest, but I followed those types of breadcrumbs that eventually led me to going back to school for interior design,” McCoy says.
McCoy has now worked in the industry for almost seven years. After earning her second degree, she worked as an intern and the design assistant for a small firm in St. Louis and later landed a job at Castle Design in the metro area, where she worked for three years before starting her own firm.
“I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit – I am always looking to grow, evolve, reflect and take on new challenges,” McCoy relates. “No two projects are the same. I never repeat materials.”
“If someone comes to me and says, ‘I want a bathroom just like the one you did for so-and-so,’ [then I say,] ‘We can certainly give you the same aesthetic feel, but we will not use the same colors and materials,’” McCoy explains further. “Each person is unique, and the project should be a reflection of their own uniqueness – not someone else’s.”
McCoy Design Studio, mccoydesignstudio.com