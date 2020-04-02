Bring the outdoors in this spring with gorgeous furnishings adorned with delicate floral blooms.

Branches of cherry blossoms stretch across the curved back of Ambella’s Cee Zee sofa, a unique silhouette inspired by a vintage 1950s Palm Beach sofa. Two 20-inch throw pillows are included. (kdrshowrooms.com)
The Cherry Blossom cabinet is made of your choice of mahogany or oak solids and veneers, and raised on an iron base with an antique gold finish. The decorative tree branches are made of aluminum with a bronze finish and brass accents. Bifold doors open to reveal a large compartment with a removable shelf. (kdrshowrooms.com)
Bernhardt Furniture Co.’s Sasha swivel chair is crafted from wood that’s wrapped with sheets of German silver, an alloy of nickel, copper and zinc, which are embossed with a delicate floral pattern. (shubertdesign.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.