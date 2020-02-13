Both sophisticated and easygoing, these painterly patterns call to mind a classic animal print.

This Port 68 Mill Reef double gourd porcelain table lamp is based on a fabric pattern created by Madcap Cottage for Robert Allen Design. (greatcoverupdesign.com)
Brunschwig & Fils’ Tonga Leopard is a rich embroidered fabric. Part of the Les Tropiques collection, it is made in India out of linen and polyester. (greatcoverupdesign.com)
Designer Cheryl Luckett presents the Park parsons-style table upholstered in the Mill Reef fabric by Madcap Cottage for Robert Allen Design. It can be used as a sofa table, a media stand or even a desk. (dwellbycheryl.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.