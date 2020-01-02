Imbue your home’s interior with a calm, cool, collected look via midcentury-style glass vessels, an abstract rug pattern and vintage Murano glass sconces rendered in ethereal blues and violets with a gold finish.

Louise-Gaskell-Company.jpg

Louise Gaskill Company’s designs begin with exquisite midcentury glass paired with hand-gilded vintage hardware components. The result is extraordinary and unique lighting, like these Blue Murano glass and satin gold-finished sconces. (louisegaskill.com)
SkLO.jpg

The simple, streamlined shapes of SkLO Studio’s translucent glass Crescent vessels are an exploration in minimalism. They’re handblown in the Czech Republic. (sklo.com)
Nourison.jpg

From Nourison’s Prismatic collection, this contemporary abstract rug design features shades of blue, green and beige that fade out in a dramatic watercolor effect. The thick wool pile features sleek highlights in Luxcelle, a trademarked silklike thread, hand-crafted for exceptional depth, sheen and texture. (nourison.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.