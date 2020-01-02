Imbue your home’s interior with a calm, cool, collected look via midcentury-style glass vessels, an abstract rug pattern and vintage Murano glass sconces rendered in ethereal blues and violets with a gold finish.
Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.
