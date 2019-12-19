These fun, functional and quirky pieces would make perfect finishing touches for your holiday gatherings this season.
The Hen House’s Penguin Butler is the most fun way to invite your holiday guests inside for a glass of bubbly. At 38 to 40 inches tall – with a leather beak, a bright red microfiber bow tie and a wooden tray – this penguin’s ready to party. (horchow.com)
Start a holiday tradition by serving your favorite festive dish on Rosenthal’s Reflections of Holidays dinner plate. A matching rimmed soup bowl completes the set. (sashanicholas.com)
Set the stage for a joyful meal by pairing your dinnerware with Kim Seybert’s new Yuletide napkin set, including the sparkling Brilliant napkin ring and a stunning holiday place mat made from more than 25 different types of beads. (salliehome.com)