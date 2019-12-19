Whether for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or New Year’s Day, most of us will be hosting family and other guests at some point this season. We’ll light candles, hang wreaths and ornaments, give gifts and celebrate unity. And regardless of our culture, we all share a common tradition: feasting!
Because the dining table constitutes the hub of festive activity and center of family get-togethers, beautiful tablescapes make the holidays even jollier. As gardeners, we want our arrangements to contain fresh, aromatic greens, flowers, nuts and berries – illuminated, of course, by candlelight.
In that respect, when Julie and I garden, our seasonal planting list includes natural materials for the holiday table. We harvest fresh greens from hollies, pines, boxwood, and yews; the colorful stems of red-twig dogwood; nuts and pods such as walnuts and okra; and dried flowers from our hydrangeas. By adding a little glitz to certain décor pieces with silver and gold aerosol paint or spray-on flocking, we have turned magnolia leaves and walnuts into holiday gold.
The prior mention of illumination demands revisitation, however. Candles, though beautiful and central to some celebrations, carry a certain risk.
During our childhood, for example, my brother made a table decoration at school from pine cones and a candle on a paper plate. The pine cones caught fire as the candle burned low, unfortunately, and charred a deep trough in my mother’s treasured cherry dining room table. More recently, a candle spooled a puddle of burning wax on my own coffee table; thankfully, the smoke alarm did its job, and we quickly extinguished the fire.
With risks like that and related risks in mind, consider this list of steps to enhance the beauty of your decorations while practicing fire safety:
Cut greens a day before you plan to arrange them. If you purchase cut trees or commercial garlands, buy them close to the time of use. Also, plan to rehydrate all of them in a bathtub or garbage can of cool water overnight.
Treat home-grown greens with an anti-desiccant spray, like Wilt-Pruf, to help reduce moisture loss that increases flammability. Leave greens in the shade outside until you need them.
Keep the water well on holiday trees refilled daily.
Mist trees and greens with fresh water often.
Use cool-glowing light-emitting diode strings and battery-operated candles to reduce risks.
Set your furnace or free-standing humidifier at maximum output while greens occupy the house.
Drop the household temperature by 5 degrees when no one’s home.
Avoid dangerous meltdowns by putting candles in glass containers, such as floral cylinders, votive cups or jars, and allow the beauty to shine through – while also catching drips. Never leave candles burning unattended.
Check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors; then make sure that your fire extinguishers are fully charged and that all family members know where they are.
Wishing you and yours a happy, joy-filled, beautiful and safe holiday season!