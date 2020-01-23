Although it wasn’t the color of the year, this combination of green and gold elements is showing up everywhere we look. Paired with gold metallic finishes, deep classic greens take on a slightly retro look with a luxe 1970s Halston vibe.

19120020_5.jpg

Rimmed in shining gold-tone plate, these polished jade Lucas coasters from Aerin Lauder’s namesake company protect tabletops with exquisite sophistication. (shop.nordstrom.com)
capri-1.jpg

Just like its namesake, this Capri chair is cool, calm and collected. Upholstered in a rich green velvet, the unique shape is combined with tufted details and gold metal hardware. (jimmydelaurentis.com)
p1b-Wendover-Art-Group.jpg

Christopher Kennedy’s Grove abstract painting, ensconced within the slimmest gold metal frame, is easy on the eye and just as easy to live with. (wendoverart.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.