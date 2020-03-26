There’s so much to love about multitasking home décor, like these beautiful hand-blown glass pieces that pull double duty as both art and accessories.

Doug Frates.PNG

St. Louis native and master glassblower Doug Frates presents Webbed Nesting Bowls. These gorgeous, one-of-a-kind hand-blown pieces range in size from 6 to 18 inches and come in a variety of unique shapes and patterns. (archframing.com)
5152f214261ce8973f0dccfce5d7b373.jpg

The Angeli vase in lilac is crafted with two layers of mouth-blown glass skillfully joined into a single orb with ripples and waves that dance across the surface. The Angeli references Italian design of the early 1970s. (bungalow5.com)
SkLO_Ring_ENV_3_1920_2.jpg

The Ring bowl is a broad, shallow bowl of hand-blown glass elevated on a brass base. The glass is made without a mold and shaped while hot on the glassblower’s pipe. The extra thick glass allows for the lip of the bowl to be cut and highly polished. (sklo.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.