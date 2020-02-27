Inspired by the female form, painters and furniture designers impart a delightfully feminine vibe to these recent works.

La Dame au Chapeau_46-0494.jpg

Glistening with around 13,000 hand-colored and hand-laid glass mosaics, this mysterious lady epitomizes chic in her sumptuous feather hat. La Dame au Chapeau is also available in scarlet. (christopherguy.com)
lily koo.jpg

The lines of furniture designer Lily Koo’s new accent chair evoke a graceful ballerina en pointe. (lilykoo.com)
%2527Fashion+Strut%2527+Graphic+Art+Print oliver gal.jpg

Fashion Strut is a fine art print on canvas presented in a glossy white shadow box. Available in six sizes, from 10 by 15 inches to 40 by 60 inches, it comes from The Oliver Gal Artist Co., which specializes in fashion and pop culture wall art. (olivergal.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.