Both literally and figuratively, these collections reflect the home décor market’s newest and best offerings.

The Matouk Schumacher Collection includes Attleboro, based on a design in Schumacher’s archive. Here it’s translated into an ikat-style print in Prussian blue on Matouk’s 500-thread-count Luca percale sheeting. Duvet covers, pillowcases, shams, quilts and shower curtains are also available in Citrus, Pink Coral and Pool colorways. (salliehome.com)
Distinguished by perfect, delicate striations, Celeste geode bookends are the perfect accompaniment to the Matouk Schumacher bedding. Sold in pairs, Celeste bookends sit on a clear acrylic base. (bpila.com)
Another Schumacher original pattern, Burnett’s delicate brushstroke design is printed on Matouk’s Luca sheeting. Duvet covers, pillowcases, shams and shower curtains are also available in Berry, Navy and Nickel colorways. (salliehome.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.