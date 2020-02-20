Designers play with cosmic elements that might be found in far-flung galaxies, including frozen water and swirling clouds of ethereal debris, for these new product designs.

kim seybert cosmos placemat.jpg

The Milky Way galaxy provided the creative starting point for Kim Seybert’s lacquer-coated Cosmos place mat. The creamy base is adorned with swirls of gold and silver. (salliehome.com)
Hollywood Chandelier by-marjorie-skouras-lighting-ceiling.png

This otherworldly Hollywood chandelier by Marjorie Skouras Design looks frozen in time and space. It’s adorned with selenite and rough-cut rock crystal suspended from a wrought-iron frame with a silver leaf finish. (marjorieskourasdesign.com)
Aviva Stanoff.jpg

Hand-painted in charcoal and gold on a silk fabric, these new pillows by artist Aviva Stanoff were inspired by the night sky. They are part of the Stardust collection of home décor. (avivastanoff.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.