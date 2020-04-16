You are the owner of this article.
3 Home Décor Pieces with Wool-Inspired Textures

These wooly fabrics have a textured appeal and fit right in with casual, understated and neutral interiors.

Wooly Stare, by Celement Designs, captures the look of a soft mother sheep. The soft neutral notes on a clean white ground make it a perfect addition to modern farmhouse décor. (celadonart.com)
Shaggy Mongolian fur in shades of white and gray mingle on the Margo ottoman by Hancock and Moore. (shubertdesign.com)
The All Curves bench from B Pila Design is shown with Tibetan lamb wool detail. (bpila.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

