Furniture and accessory designers capture the magical beauty of the Earth’s smallest and most delightful creatures, presented here in artistic, rather than academic, form.

Capture2.PNG

American artist and naturalist Christopher Marley uses pristine, preserved natural specimens for his three-dimensional original framed artwork. Shown is the Tagesoidea nigrofasciata, also known as the sulphur walking stick, a majestic and rare phenomenon in this category. (pheromonedesign.com)
Antique Curiosities.jpg

Ladybug is a reproduction of a vintage book title page presented in a gold frame. It’s available in three sizes ranging from 13 by 17 inches to 23 by 29 inches. (antiquecuriosities.com)
CE18_dragonfly.jpg

The Stickley Furniture collector edition desk incorporates a delightful dragonfly motif inlay, made from striated black-and-brown Makassar ebony, natural maple and oak, and mother-of-pearl wings. (daufurniture.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.