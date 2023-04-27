Few people know that locally renowned, awardwinning interior designer Jessie D. Miller actually started her career as a marketing major. Her favorite projects to this day are those in which she has the opportunity to work with a business to translate its brand identity into a physical setting.
“I really enjoy building a client's business and creating an environment where the customers really look forward to visiting and want to linger in the space,” Miller says.
This year, Miller had the chance to go through this process while renovating her own studio for her business, Jessie D. Miller Interior Design, and the result is a space that’s as utilitarian and adaptable as it is stylish and chic.
While planning her design, Miller knew her space had to be able to handle the work that comes with the business. Clean lines of white drawers allow for highly maintained organization; industrial conference tables serve as a place to present pitches to clients, draw up plans or even lay a tarp down to try out some paint samples. “There’s no need to worry about spilling, scratching or anything like that; there are endless uses,” Miller says.
She adds: “Of course, I'm a designer and needed to add some beauty and interesting moments to the environment.”
One particularly interesting detail can be found in the powder room – Miller’s favorite room in the studio and one that she says perfectly encapsulates her style. “It's an opportunity for what I like to call a ‘discovery in design,’ where you can be in a space for a considerable amount of time and then discover this amazing [new] design element,” Miller says. “It doesn't hit you in the face right when you enter the environment, which I always like.”
Visitors to Miller’s powder room will no doubt be struck by its effortlessly modern design. The walls are covered in a picturesque mural – a black-and-white Italian landscape – that effortlessly soothes and calms the mind. “I love the water in the landscape in the bathroom,” Miller says. “I would love to be in Italy on the water right now. It's a place that feels relaxing and glamorous at the same time.” The rest of the powder room follows the black-and-white theme, save for a few gold accents that only add to the glam factor.
The neutral motif isn’t limited to the powder room – an intentional move on Miller’s part to have an open state of mind while working in the studio. “I wanted it to be super, super monochromatic with as much white as possible,” Miller says. “I design with so much color and pattern every day that, in order to calm the senses and to have a clear, clean palette for the design work, I didn't want a lot of color.”
Although the design structure of the studio follows these guidelines, Miller does bring in a splash of color with yellow flowers, which she says could could be easily swapped with other colors for a different look.
The next addition to the space was the kitchenette, which boasts another gorgeous black-and-white mural and matte black cabinets with gold accents. You’ll catch another piece of Miller’s personality here in the Jack Nicholson print raising a glass from above the sink. “I love editorial photography, and his personality is so witty and kind of smirky, and it speaks to me,” Miller says. “He keeps me company when I'm working late at night.”
Late nights aren’t an uncommon occurrence for Miller; her work keeps her busy, to say the least. Moving forward, she’s looking to expand Jessie D. Miller Interior Design by bringing on more employees to build a team.
“My biggest priority and biggest manifestation right now is to have a wonderful little family to work with,” Miller says. “That’s No. 1. And then No. 2: I would really love to attract more commercial and retail jobs.”
Jessie D. Miller Interior Design, 2741 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-833-3445, jessiedmiller.com