Achieving balance between interior design and practical amenities to benefit newborns and families, according to experts

Designing and decorating a nursery isn’t like redoing a kitchen or upgrading a master bedroom.
There’s a delicate balance between the beautiful design elements that make up a nursery and the ones that serve a more practical purpose. And although certain style selections can benefit newborns, science has shown that a developing brain needs more or – depending on how you look at it – less than bright colors and plush toys.
“The main thing that a baby needs, especially early on, is the social interaction with a parent or caregiver,” says Lori Markson, professor of psychological brain sciences and director of the cognition and development lab at Washington University in St. Louis. “It’s the back-and-forth between the parent/caregiver and the baby that’s critical.”
Markson points out that infants are naturally drawn to faces, so these social exchanges should encourage and engage the baby’s perceptual abilities. This includes everything from changing the child’s diaper face to face to reading in a comfortable space and other interactions.
People are also reading…
Once children reach about 4 months of age, they can see a broader spectrum of colors, and their peripheral vision begins to kick in. As a result, parents may want to stock nurseries with a few toys – though less is definitely more, to keep babies from being overwhelmed. Such toys could include an overhead mobile and other captivating items that are interesting and engaging for a baby to watch.
Early in life, babies are good at perceiving things at very high contrast – such as designs and illustrations with very wide lines. These elements will be not only more visible to infants but also more interesting.
Still, Markson stresses that these and other nursery additions – including particular pictures or toys – don’t necessarily enhance development. Instead, parents should think of them as providing enjoyment for infants and encouraging them to focus on something specific in their environment.
“There’s nothing that a baby really needs to have that isn’t going to naturally occur in their environment,” Markson notes.
The parent or caregiver’s comfort plays a role, as well. Janelle Helms, a kitchen and bath designer at Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath, recently designed a nursery space for her newborn daughter and says that incorporating this functionality with flexibility is essential for newborn nurseries.
“In any room, you want the clients to love their space for many years to come,” Helms says. “The challenge in a nursery is, the client’s needs change very quickly. Incorporating furniture and accessories that have multiple functions and can transition as their needs change is a great way for it to ‘grow’ with the client.”
Helms decided to mix vintage and modern pieces in the nursery space of her 1920s home and combined these elements with a variety of materials to give the room an eclectic feel. The rationale? As her daughter grows older, she’s not confined to one specific style. In addition, Helms added floral and animal accessories in the room for a whimsical touch.
“I wanted it to feel fresh but still feel like it fit with the style of the home,” she says. “The original room was a blank slate void of any character or charm, which is what you hope to find in an older home.”
Helms says the closet doors were the inspiration for the space. They were shutters that her husband had saved from a previous project and converted into closet doors for the room. The couple found the distressed paint on the shutters was the perfect color palette to pull from for the rest of the space.
Next came wainscoting and changing the window and door trim to fit the style of the home, which they painted in a soft green color. They removed the drywall from the original chimney to expose the brick – an unexpected surprise that added even more character to the design.
The final product mixes new furniture with vintage accessories and repurposed materials. As a result, the space feels fresh and engaging, and lends a sense of comfort for the infant and the parents alike.
Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath, 2715 Mercantile Drive, Brentwood, 314-645-6545, karrbick.com